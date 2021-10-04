Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Balloon release honors 3 La. children recently killed

A balloon release ceremony was held to honor three Louisiana children believed to have been...
A balloon release ceremony was held to honor three Louisiana children believed to have been killed by their parents.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members gathered on Sunday, Oct. 3, to honor the lives of three children killed in separate events across Louisiana.

Over four days last week, the three victims, all under the age of two, are believed to have died at the hands of their parents.

People are calling for change and encouraging parents not to suffer in silence if they’re struggling with their parenting duties. Organizers said speaking out early can be the difference between life or death.

RELATED: 3 children allegedly killed by their parents in separate incidents across La.

Those parents have been charged in each of the three incidents.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested

Latest News

A fashion show was held to encourage body positivity and remind young people that they are not...
Fashion show hopes to raise awareness about suicide prevention, end bullying
Connect with nature's creepy side during Bluebonnet Swamp's Haunted Hikes
Connect with nature's creepy side during Bluebonnet Swamp's Haunted Hikes
Southern University Esports Head Coach, Chris Turner has been selected as a finalist in the...
SU Esports coach, BR native selected as finalist in 2021 Esports Awards
Proceeds from Lena Baker's estate sale will go to revitalizing North Baton Rouge community
Proceeds from Lena Baker's estate sale will go to revitalizing North Baton Rouge community