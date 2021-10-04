Ask the Expert
APSO warns of man claiming to be FEMA worker

Source: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents, especially those in Pierre Part, that it has received complaints about a guy claiming to be a FEMA employee.

Deputies said the man has been in the area of Pierre Part Store and Shell Beach Road. They added he identifies himself as “Larry” but doesn’t give his last name and says he is working claims related to Hurricane Ida.

APSO said he drives a low profile silver Dodge four-door car with Arkansas license plate: 272ZRJ.

Deputies added they have not yet been able to verify whether or not the man is a legitimate FEMA employee.

People are urged not to give the man any personal information.

