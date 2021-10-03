Suspected drunk driver arrested after deadly hit and run pedestrian crash in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An unidentified woman is dead after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver while she was walking along Perkins Road in Prairieville early Sunday, Oct. 3, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP said Martin Alvarado-Medel, 30, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, (first offense), felony hit and run, and careless operation. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Tpr. Taylor Scrantz with LSP said the crash happened on Perkins Road east of Bluff Road around 1 a.m.

According to Scrantz, the investigation so far shows the victim was not walking in the road when she was hit. He said the 2002 Toyota Sequoia that Alvarado-Medel was driving veered off the road and hit the woman. He added troopers are still investigating what caused the SUV to go off the road.

Investigators said Alvarado-Medel drove off after the crash but was found by troopers a short time later and was taken into custody. They added the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

LSP reported it is not yet known if the woman was impaired at the time of the crash but as with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, a sample of her blood was sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Troopers added the chemical breath test given to Alvarado-Medel showed he was over the legal BAC limit. They did not give his exact BAC.

The crash remains under investigation.

