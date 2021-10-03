Shooting at apartment complex sends 1 to the hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on Sunday, Oct. 3, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD reported the shooting happened at a complex on North Ardenwood Drive near Florida Street around 2 p.m.
Police added the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
No other details were available.
