Shooting at apartment complex sends 1 to the hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on Sunday, Oct. 3, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD reported the shooting happened at a complex on North Ardenwood Drive near Florida Street around 2 p.m.

Police added the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No other details were available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.