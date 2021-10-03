Ask the Expert
Shooting at apartment complex sends 1 to the hospital

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on Sunday, Oct. 3, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD reported the shooting happened at a complex on North Ardenwood Drive near Florida Street around 2 p.m.

Police added the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No other details were available.

