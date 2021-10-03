Ask the Expert
Part of I-12 in Livingston Parish to be closed Sunday for DEMCO to run electrical lines

WAFB FILE photo of an I-12 road sign
WAFB FILE photo of an I-12 road sign(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A portion of I-12 will be temporarily closed on Sunday, Oct. 3 for the energy cooperative DEMCO to run electrical transmissions lines across the interstate, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officials say the interstate will be closed in both directions between LA 63 (Livingston/Frost) and LA 441 (Holden) beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted to LA 441 to US 190. Westbound traffic will be diverted to LA 63 to US 190.

Police say they anticipate the closure to last approximately one to two hours; however, the closure could be shorter as work is completed.

Drivers should expect delays and adjust their travel plans accordingly, authorities say.

