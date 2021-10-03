No. 22 Auburn wins first game on road against LSU since ‘99 24-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No.22 Auburn won their first game on the road against LSU 24-19 since 1999. Auburn at one point trailed LSU 13-0. Auburn improves to 1-0 in the SEC and LSU falls to 1-1 in the SEC.

Quarterback Bo Nix got the start for Auburn, after being benched in the third quarter of their comeback win against Georgia State a week ago.

Nix, led Auburn with 255 yards passing a touchdown, he also added 74 yards on 12 carries, and converted two crucial fourth downs against LSU that included a touchdown that cut LSU’s lead to 13-7.

After forcing a punt by Auburn, LSU quickly got things started as Max Johnson connected with Kayshon Boutte that went 55 yards after the first play of the game. The Tigers would quickly build off of that as Johnson found Boutte between two defenders from 31 yards out to put LSU up 7-0.

Boutte, finished the first drive with 3 receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers would later on add three more to their lead to make it 10-0, York would make his 13th straight after his 33-yarder. LSU would later force a turnover on downs, but LSU would be forced to kick another field goal to make it 13-0.

Auburn would later answer with a 10-play 75 yard drive that ending with a Nix to Tyler Fromm 24 yard touchdown on fourth and two to make it 13-7. Auburn would later add a 49 yard field goal from Andres Carlson from 49 yards to make it 13-10 at the half.

LSU’s first drive of the third quarter would end in a 22 yard field goal from York, the second time LSU had failed to convert inside the 10 to make it 16-10.

The Auburn Tigers would try and get within three after the field goal by York, but Carlson’s field goal would be blocked by Jay Ward.

IT'S BLOCKED 🚫@JWARD_4 off the corner to block the Auburn FG pic.twitter.com/SYP6PkWhdH — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 3, 2021

LSU would once again have to settle from York, this time a 51-yarder to make it 19-10. Auburn would then answer with a Nix five yard touchdown run to make it 19-17.

After three straight LSU punts, Auburn would finally take their first lead of the game on a Jarquez Hunter 1-yard touchdown run to make it 24-19.

LSU’s final drive of the game ended with a Johnson interception. The Tigers fall to 3-2 on the season and will look to rebound against undefeated Kentucky at 6:30 p..m.

