Fog, fronts, and forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 3
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 3(WAFB)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday is starting off with patchy dense fog and reduced visibilities, so please use caution on the roads this morning.

Today will be a mostly cloudy and humid day, with some patchy fog early, then a 60% chance of showers and storms, rain heavy at times.

We’ll have decent chances of rain today and tomorrow, but the rain amounts from the computer models are manageable, generally at or below one inch. Forecast highs will range in the low 80s much of the ten-day, both before and after the cold front that is expected to move in Monday.

As such, Monday will be the last chance of rain for our area, possibly for the remainder of the ten-day forecast. This cold front won’t be a significant cold maker, but it will send much drier air with lower dewpoints.

This will cool us down to lows in the low 60s from Tuesday night through Friday night.

This will be a long stretch of sunny weather, which our area can definitely use since we’re on a near record rain pace for the year. The tropics still have Sam and what’s left of Victor, no threat, otherwise quiet. No other waves forming or expected in the next several days. Take care and enjoy.

