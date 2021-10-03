Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Boil advisory issued in Iberville Parish

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from the Iberville Parish Utility Department.

(WAFB) - A boil advisory has been issued for residents located within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System West.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of food by the following means:

Boil water for (1) one full minute in a clean container.

The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised ortherwise.

The boil advisory will be lifted upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health & Hospitals that test samples indicate the water supply is safe.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 3
Fog, fronts, and forecast
SU esports coach selected as finalist in 2021
SU esports coach selected as finalist in 2021
Connect with nature's creepy side during Bluebonnet Swamp's Haunted Hikes
Connect with nature's creepy side during Bluebonnet Swamp's Haunted Hikes
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) dives for a touchdown against LSU on Oct. 2, 2021.
No. 22 Auburn rallies for first road win against LSU since ‘99 in 24-19 victory