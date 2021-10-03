Boil advisory issued in Iberville Parish

The following information is from the Iberville Parish Utility Department.

(WAFB) - A boil advisory has been issued for residents located within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System West.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of food by the following means:

Boil water for (1) one full minute in a clean container.

The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised ortherwise.

The boil advisory will be lifted upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health & Hospitals that test samples indicate the water supply is safe.

