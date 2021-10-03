Baton Rouge area doctors urge residents to get flu shot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The start of October means flu season is right around the corner.

It’s why the Baton Rouge Clinic is already giving out shots.

“She used to get the flu bad, once we started getting the shots years ago we had not had it since,” says Ronald Hunt.

Hunt and his wife get their flu shots every year.

The drive-thru format is easy for them because they don’t have to schedule an appointment.

“Well, I think it’s a hit, I think it’s a hit with a lot of people and it’s the safest thing with COVID and everything else going on right now,” Hunt adds.

A line of cars wrapped around the Baton Rouge Clinic’s building on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The drive-thru is such an easy and quick process, some people even brought their children to get shots too.

Plus, those with a weakened immune system were able to get a higher dose of the flu shot, for better protection.

“Trying to make it easy and trying to keep people from having to come indoors and exposing themselves to a bunch of other people. So, we are doing in the cars, we started it last year. It was a success last year as it is evident today by the number of people in the parking lot, it’s a great success today,” Dr. Kevin Babin, with the Baton Rouge Clinic, tells WAFB.

Dr. Babin says it’s a good sight to see since they are predicting a possibly busy flu season this year.

“I was concerned that this year that because we had such a mild flu last year that people would feel like I don’t need to get the flu shot this year. I think that by the number of people here today, that’s not the case,” Dr. Babin says.

In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the flu activity was extremely low last year across the U.S. and the world, despite high levels of testing.

However, Dr. Babin still says the flu shot is the best line of defense during flu season.

“The best protection against the flu is the flu vaccine, it’s not 100%, but it certainly protects significantly, and for particularly those who are at risk,” he explains.

Dr. Babin says they will continue to do the weekend drive-thru flu shots, as long as the demand is there.

Flu shots will be administered Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., beginning Monday, Oct. 4th, at the Baton Rouge Clinic’s Immunization Clinic, located at 7473 Perkins Road (between the Main Clinic and Urgent Care).

