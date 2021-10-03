Ask the Expert
2 injured in shooting near Winbourne Avenue, source says

WAFB file photo
WAFB file photo(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured Saturday evening in a shooting a few blocks from Winbourne Avenue, a source tells WAFB.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 near the intersection of Charles Street and Eaton Street.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed to WAFB they were responding to the shooting.

First responders transported the two people who were shot to a local hospital, the source says. The extend of their injuries was not immediately available.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

