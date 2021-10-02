Ask the Expert
WATCH LIVE: Sportsline Friday Nite Week 5

Coverage starts at 10:20 p.m.
By Steve Schneider, Jacques Doucet and Kevin Batiste
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB’s 9Sports team breaks down all of the highlights from your favorite local high school football teams during Week 5 of the 2021 season on Sportsline Friday Nite.

RELATED STORIES:

Coverage begins at 10:20 p.m. on WAFB-TV and at 10:35 p.m. on WBXH-TV.

Channel guide for WBXH

  • COX - 1016
  • AT&T - 1039
  • EATEL - 716
  • DISH NETWORK - 8047
  • CHARTER - 182
  • ANTENNA -9.4 & 39.1

Sportsline Friday Nite will also be streaming inside of this story and on the 9News app and WAFB+ on Roku, Amazon FireStick, and AppleTV.

