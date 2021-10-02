WATCH LIVE: Sportsline Friday Nite Week 5
Coverage starts at 10:20 p.m.
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB’s 9Sports team breaks down all of the highlights from your favorite local high school football teams during Week 5 of the 2021 season on Sportsline Friday Nite.
RELATED STORIES:
- SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Denham Springs RB Ray McKneely
- WATCH Sportsline Week 4 Highlights HERE
Coverage begins at 10:20 p.m. on WAFB-TV and at 10:35 p.m. on WBXH-TV.
Channel guide for WBXH
- COX - 1016
- AT&T - 1039
- EATEL - 716
- DISH NETWORK - 8047
- CHARTER - 182
- ANTENNA -9.4 & 39.1
Sportsline Friday Nite will also be streaming inside of this story and on the 9News app and WAFB+ on Roku, Amazon FireStick, and AppleTV.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.