Three people arrested after stabbing incident at Prairieville bar

Blaine Garret Scott, William Fredericks, Courtney Fredericks
Blaine Garret Scott, William Fredericks, Courtney Fredericks(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident at a bar in Prairieville, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesman with APSO confirms on Oct. 1, detectives arrested Blain Garret Scott, 37. Deputies say he is accused of attempted second-degree murder after a stabbing incident that left a male victim with life threatening injuries at Mom’s Bar in Prairieville.

Detectives also arrested Courtney Fredericks, 36, and William Fredericks, 39, in connection to the incident. Both are accused of being an accessory after the fact to attempted second degree murder.

All three suspects were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

No bonds have been set at this time.

