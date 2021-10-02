Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

TAILGATING TRADITION: Group of LSU fans holds ‘funeral’ for every bottle of liquor they finish

By Donald Fountain
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “The most important days in a man’s life is the day he is born and the day he realizes why,” Cale Landaiche says reflectively.

Cale Landaiche and his friends pause for a moment of reflection when it's time to pop open...
Cale Landaiche and his friends pause for a moment of reflection when it's time to pop open another bottle at LSU tailgates.(WAFB)

His philosophical musing is universal and timeless. Throughout history, both men and women across the world have contemplated the meaning of life.

RELATED: LSU expects biggest crowd in Tiger Stadium in nearly 2 years for Auburn game

However, it’s not usually an anticipated activity while fans tailgate before a big football game.

But that’s exactly how Landaiche and his friends celebrate every LSU home game.

Cale Landaiche and his friends pause for a moment of reflection when it's time to pop open...
Cale Landaiche and his friends pause for a moment of reflection when it's time to pop open another bottle at LSU tailgates.(WAFB)

“There’s only one thing we can say right now,” Landaiche says, steering the conversation from philosophy back to reality.

“‘Geaux Tigers’ on three.”

“Geaux Tigers,” the men chorus.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested

Latest News

Spirited group of LSU fans hold funeral for every bottle of liquor they finish
Spirited group of LSU fans hold funeral for every bottle of liquor they finish
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks out of the tunnel before the Tigers host Texas A&M...
LSU expects biggest crowd in Tiger Stadium in nearly 2 years for Auburn game
LSU Tigers
TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts No. 22 Auburn
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal...
McPherson makes FG as time expires, Bengals beat Jags 24-21