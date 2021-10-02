SU Esports coach, BR native selected as finalist in 2021 Esports Awards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the world of Esports, a gamer’s main priority is to win.

Baton Rouge native and Head Coach of Southern University and the Southern University Laboratory School esports team, Chris Turner, is hoping to bring home another big win, but this one has a much greater payoff.

Turner has been selected as one of five finalists to become Collegiate Ambassador of the Year in the 2021 Esports Awards. If selected as a winner, the honor can be compared to that of a Grammy nomination in the esports industry.

“This will be the people’s award. I got into the industry to help underrepresented communities to expose them to the college and career pathways,” Turner said.

“Starting the program at Southern University Laboratory School, Southern University, and then the work I’m able to do at the Mixed Reality Virtual Innovation Gaming and Esports Institute at Southern University Law Center allows me to have a reach not only in the collegiate space but K-12 and the community,” Turner went on to say.

According to esportsawards.com, “the Esports Collegiate Ambassador Award honors an individual that has significantly contributed to the world of collegiate esports. The person will have given the majority of their time to furthering Collegiate esports, improving the collegiate scene through the betterment of programs, coverage, teams and or support for players.”

To vote for Turner, CLICK HERE.

The 2021 Esports Awards will be held in Arlington, TX on Nov. 20 at the Esports Stadium.

You can watch here.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.