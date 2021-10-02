Saints activate 3 players for matchup vs Giants

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints announced some roster moves the day before their “true” home opener against the New York Giants.

The team’s first scheduled home game against the Green Bay Packers was held in Jacksonville, Fla. due to Hurricane Ida.

The Saints activated guard/center Will Clapp from the injured reserve list and elevated wide receiver Kenny Stills and tackle Jordan Mills from the practice squad.

The Saints are 2-1 going into its Sunday, Oct. 3 matchup against the 0-3 Giants.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. The game will be televised on FOX.

