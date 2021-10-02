Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Saints activate 3 players for matchup vs Giants

Will Clapp
Will Clapp
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints announced some roster moves the day before their “true” home opener against the New York Giants.

The team’s first scheduled home game against the Green Bay Packers was held in Jacksonville, Fla. due to Hurricane Ida.

The Saints activated guard/center Will Clapp from the injured reserve list and elevated wide receiver Kenny Stills and tackle Jordan Mills from the practice squad.

RELATED STORIES:

The Saints are 2-1 going into its Sunday, Oct. 3 matchup against the 0-3 Giants.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. The game will be televised on FOX.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested

Latest News

PJ Williams returns an interception against the Patriots. (Source: Michael Nance)
Giants at Saints by the numbers
Taylor Davis, Chauncey McCoy and Danielle Stamper
Former Southern University ‘Dancing Dolls’ cheer for New Orleans Saints
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal...
McPherson makes FG as time expires, Bengals beat Jags 24-21
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warms up before the game against the Chicago...
Former LSU WR Chase named NFL Rookie of the Month for Sept.