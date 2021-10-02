Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

More US airlines requiring employee vaccinations

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are joining United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as the Biden administration steps up pressure on major U.S. carriers to require the shots.

The airlines provide special flights, cargo hauling and other services for the government. The companies say that makes them government contractors who are covered by President Joe Biden’s order directing contractors to require that employees be vaccinated.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told employees late Friday that the airline is still working on details, but “it is clear that team members who choose to remain unvaccinated will not be able to work at American Airlines.”

The pilot union at American recently estimated that 4,200 — or 30% — of the airline’s pilots are not vaccinated.

Earlier, White House coronavirus adviser Jeffrey Zients talked to the CEOs of American, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines about vaccine mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested

Latest News

Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran’s family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice department urges judge to halt Texas abortion law
2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 5 Highlights (Friday)