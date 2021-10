RAMAH, La. (WAFB) - Officials say I-10 East is closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge before Ramah due to a vehicle fire.

Traffic is currently backed up for 1 mile. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

I-10 East is closed at Mile Marker 131 ( before Ramah) due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is approaching 1 mile. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 2, 2021

