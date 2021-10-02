Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

GAME NOTES: No. 22 Auburn at LSU

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are set to host No. 22 Auburn in Death Valley at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. LSU hasn’t lost a home game against Auburn since 1999. The Tigers are coming off their first SEC win of the season, 28-25 over Mississippi State.

The Auburn Tigers are coming off a 34-24 win against Georgia State, their game against the Tigers will be the SEC season opener for Aubrun.

LSU will once again be without All-American corner Derek Stingley Jr., who tweaked an injury from fall camp. Starting left tackle Cam Wire is set to start for the Tigers and will be the first time since UCLA that LSU will have all five starters back to the offensivley line.

TJ Finley is making his return to Baton Rouge to face LSU he helped lead Auburn in the comeback win against Georgia State.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested

Latest News

Cale Landaiche and his friends pause for a moment of reflection when it's time to pop open...
TAILGATING TRADITION: Group of LSU fans holds ‘funeral’ for every bottle they finish
Spirited group of LSU fans hold funeral for every bottle of liquor they finish
Spirited group of LSU fans hold funeral for every bottle of liquor they finish
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks out of the tunnel before the Tigers host Texas A&M...
LSU expects biggest crowd in Tiger Stadium in nearly 2 years for Auburn game
LSU Tigers
TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts No. 22 Auburn