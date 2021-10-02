GAME NOTES: No. 22 Auburn at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are set to host No. 22 Auburn in Death Valley at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. LSU hasn’t lost a home game against Auburn since 1999. The Tigers are coming off their first SEC win of the season, 28-25 over Mississippi State.

The Auburn Tigers are coming off a 34-24 win against Georgia State, their game against the Tigers will be the SEC season opener for Aubrun.

LSU will once again be without All-American corner Derek Stingley Jr., who tweaked an injury from fall camp. Starting left tackle Cam Wire is set to start for the Tigers and will be the first time since UCLA that LSU will have all five starters back to the offensivley line.

TJ Finley is making his return to Baton Rouge to face LSU he helped lead Auburn in the comeback win against Georgia State.

