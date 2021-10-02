Ask the Expert
Early October rains, but cold front will change the game

By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It looks like a wet weekend weather forecast, but not a washout. There will be a 50% chance of rain Saturday, and a 70% chance of rain Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 2(WAFB)

Forecast highs over the next several days will be in the low to mid 80s with a lot of humidity. Rain amounts should be manageable this weekend, at or below an inch around the Baton Rouge area.

Saturday night, we’ll see rain chances drop from 50% down to zero, which will be good for the LSU game, since it is a late 8 p.m. kickoff. Any and all showers should be done by then, however, afternoon and early evening tailgates may be a bit on the wet side.

A cold front will come to town Monday during the day, and this will yield the last chance of showers and storms for a while.

In fact, we’re looking at drier conditions for the second half through the end of the ten-day forecast.

