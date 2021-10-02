Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

11 injured when teens in pickup truck crash into building in Algiers, EMS says

A traffic crash involving teenagers in a pickup truck left 11 people injured Saturday (Oct. 2)...
A traffic crash involving teenagers in a pickup truck left 11 people injured Saturday (Oct. 2) in Algiers.(Lee's Tire Shop)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A traffic crash involving teenagers in a pickup truck left 11 people injured Saturday (Oct. 2) in Algiers, including two victims taken to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit in serious condition, New Orleans Emergency Medical Services said.

The injuries occurred around noon, when a pickup truck veered off the road and crashed into a building near the intersection of General Meyers Avenue and Horace Street. At least one of the teens was ejected from the vehicle, authorities said.

New Orleans EMS spokesman Jonathan Fourcade said responding units treated 11 victims at the scene. One refused transport, but the other 10 were taken to three area hospitals for treatment. The two most seriously injured were rushed to the University trauma center. Five victims were taken to Children’s Hospital New Orleans and three others were treated at West Jefferson Medical Center.

Details of the injuries and ages of the victims were not immediately available.

The New Orleans Police Department did not immediately respond to questions about the incident, including the apparent cause of the crash and whether any arrests were made or anticipated.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested

Latest News

Cale Landaiche and his friends pause for a moment of reflection when it's time to pop open...
TAILGATING TRADITION: Group of LSU fans holds ‘funeral’ for every bottle they finish
Spirited group of LSU fans hold funeral for every bottle of liquor they finish
Spirited group of LSU fans hold funeral for every bottle of liquor they finish
Two people died Friday night (Oct. 1) in a five-vehicle crash along Louisiana Highway 308 near...
Metairie woman, 1 other killed in five-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish
Southern University Esports Head Coach, Chris Turner has been selected as a finalist in the...
SU Esports coach, BR native selected as finalist in 2021 Esports Awards