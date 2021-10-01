TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts No. 22 Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (3-1) will host No. 22 Auburn (3-1) for the first SEC game of the season in Tiger Stadium and it will be a “Saturday Night in Death Valley” due to an 8 p.m. kickoff.

The TigerTV Tailgate show previewing the game will air from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN.

