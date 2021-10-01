Three displaced after house fire, officials investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least three people have been displaced after a house fire Thursday night, according to a spokesman with the St. George Fire Department.

According to officials, St. George firefighters were dispatched to the 8200 block of George Cain Rd., near Pecue Lane around 8:00 p.m. Sept. 30.

Crews arrived on scene to find the back of the home engulfed in flames.

The St. George Fire Department reports the fire spread to the roof of the home and the carport, which separated the main part of the house from the back living quarters.

Three people lived at the home. Of those three occupants, one woman was in the front yard and a second woman was being taken out of the front door by the adult male resident.

They were helped out of the home by firefighters.

According to firefighters, a search of the house was conducted to make sure no one else was inside.

The two women were attended to on scene by St. George paramedics and transported by EBR EMS to BR General Medical Center’s Bluebonnet location.

The fire was brought under control at 8:22 p.m., according to crews, but the back of the house was gutted by fire and suffered a partial roof collapse.

Utilities to the house were disconnected due to the severity of the fire.

St. George fire investigators were called out, and the investigation will continue Friday morning.

Red Cross was notified and the family was given place to stay Thursday night. The family will meet with Red Cross Friday morning.

