Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Suit blames baby’s death on cyberattack at Alabama hospital

The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst...
The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst of a ransomware attack when Nicko Silar was born on July 17, 2019.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has filed suit claiming a hospital’s response to a cyberattack led to the death of her infant daughter.

The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst of a ransomware attack when Nicko Silar was born on July 17, 2019.

It says the resulting failure of electronic devices meant a doctor couldn’t properly monitor the child’s condition during delivery, resulting in brain injuries.

The suit says the hospital failed to disclose how badly the cyberattack had hampered its systems.

The hospital contends any blame lies with the doctor, who knew about the cyberattack.

The doctor denies she did anything that hurt the baby.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Powerball jackpot rises to $635M due to ticket-buying surge
A California beachfront property has been returned to a Black family 100 years after it was...
California moves to return land to Black couple’s heirs 100 years after it was taken
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed
Generic road closed
Airline Highway at Goodwood Boulevard to be closed Oct. 1-3
Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.
Mick Jagger's viral bar picture in North Carolina