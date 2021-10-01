Ask the Expert
Another child has died from COVID-19 in Louisiana, state reports

A diagnosis with coronavirus 229E, NL63, OC43, or HKU1 is not the same as a COVID-19 diagnosis. Patients with COVID-19 will be evaluated and cared for differently than patients with common coronavirus diagnosis.(CDC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Health.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, the Louisiana Department of Health sadly confirms another death of a child during the fourth surge of COVID-19 in the state. The Louisiana Department of Health today reports 39 deaths from COVID, including this child.

The child was between the ages of 0 and 4. No further information will be released on this death.

This brings the total of pediatric deaths during this fourth surge to 8. In total, 17 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana.

“No parent should have to bury their child. We owe it to our ourselves, our children and everyone around us to take advantage of the best protection we have, and that is the vaccine and wearing a mask,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer and Medical Director.

How to get a COVID vaccine in Louisiana

Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. The FDA has fully approved Pfizer’s Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older. The Pfizer vaccine for those between the ages of 12 and 15 remains under emergency use authorization. Parents should confirm with the vaccine provider that their child is under 18 to ensure the Pfizer vaccine is available before making an appointment.

  • COVID-19 vaccines are widely available at more than 1,400 locations in all of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, including at pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare clinics and doctor’s offices.
  • For a list of locations, visit LDH’s vaccine directory or visit vaccines.gov, which is maintained by the federal government.
  • Please note that some sites may be temporarily inactive due to Hurricane Ida. Before you go, check with the site you intend to visit to ensure that it is open.
  • To get a list of vaccine locations near you text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.
  • If you have questions, would like to speak with a medical professional or need help scheduling an appointment, call 211 or Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

