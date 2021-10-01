Ask the Expert
Rain chances a little lower, but scattered storms remain possible

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday delivered another soaking to the area, with much of metro Baton Rouge receiving 1 to 3 inches of rainfall. With nearly 1.5″ of rain at Baton Rouge Metro, September makes it 6 straight months with totals topping 8 inches in the Capital City. Needless to say, we all need a break from the rains.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 1
The good news in the short term is that rains should be a little less widespread over the next couple of days, but it will be far from a dry pattern with rain chances running around 50%. The threat for heavy rainfall should also be a little lower, but pockets of 1″-3″+ rains will still be possible wherever any stronger storms develop.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 1
Rains become likely yet again by Sunday as we start to track a cold front approaching from the northwest. Scattered showers and t-storms remain possible into Monday until the front moves through and finally delivers some drier air to the region. In fact, the extended outlook indicates we may be in for a prolonged run of dry weather beyond Monday of next week. Temperatures should also be a little cooler in the wake of the front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 1
In the tropics, we continue to track both Sam and Victor, with both storms expected to remain over the open Atlantic. Sam has maximum winds of 150 mph as of the 4 a.m. Friday advisory, making it a powerful Category 4 hurricane. It will track east of Bermuda over the next couple of days and should then slowly start weakening over the north Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 1
Victor has max winds of 60 mph as of the 4 a.m. Friday advisory. The official forecast now keeps Victor below hurricane intensity and has it weakening over the open Atlantic into early next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 1
