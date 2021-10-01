Rain chances a little lower, but scattered storms remain possible
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday delivered another soaking to the area, with much of metro Baton Rouge receiving 1 to 3 inches of rainfall. With nearly 1.5″ of rain at Baton Rouge Metro, September makes it 6 straight months with totals topping 8 inches in the Capital City. Needless to say, we all need a break from the rains.
The good news in the short term is that rains should be a little less widespread over the next couple of days, but it will be far from a dry pattern with rain chances running around 50%. The threat for heavy rainfall should also be a little lower, but pockets of 1″-3″+ rains will still be possible wherever any stronger storms develop.
Rains become likely yet again by Sunday as we start to track a cold front approaching from the northwest. Scattered showers and t-storms remain possible into Monday until the front moves through and finally delivers some drier air to the region. In fact, the extended outlook indicates we may be in for a prolonged run of dry weather beyond Monday of next week. Temperatures should also be a little cooler in the wake of the front.
In the tropics, we continue to track both Sam and Victor, with both storms expected to remain over the open Atlantic. Sam has maximum winds of 150 mph as of the 4 a.m. Friday advisory, making it a powerful Category 4 hurricane. It will track east of Bermuda over the next couple of days and should then slowly start weakening over the north Atlantic.
Victor has max winds of 60 mph as of the 4 a.m. Friday advisory. The official forecast now keeps Victor below hurricane intensity and has it weakening over the open Atlantic into early next week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.