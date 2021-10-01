Ask the Expert
Pop-up Pink Pumpkin Patch is back at Baton Rouge General

Baton Rouge General brings back Pop Up Pink Pumpkin Patch
Baton Rouge General brings back Pop Up Pink Pumpkin Patch((Source: Liz Koh/WAFB))
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month which means spreading awareness and honoring breast cancer survivors.

To kick start the month of October, we are back at Baton Rouge General this year for their Pop-up Pink Pumpkin Patch.

The public is invited to visit the pink pumpkin patch, take photos and bring home a pumpkin for free to display in honor of breast cancer awareness.

Doctors with Baton Rouge General said you should have a physical every year, including a clinical breast exam and pelvic exam. If any unusual symptoms or changes in your breasts occur before your scheduled visit, you should not hesitate to contact your doctor.

To schedule an appointment, CLICK HERE.

Mammography, a high-resolution x-ray of the breast, can detect cancer long before you notice symptoms. Annual mammograms are recommended for women 40 and older and younger women who have a known increased risk of breast cancer.

To schedule an appointment, CLICK HERE.

