Peeping Tom, Michael L. Jackson, denied new trial

Michael Lee Jackson
Michael Lee Jackson(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Robb Hays
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Michael Lee Jackson will not be getting a new trial after a ruling by a Baton Rouge judge Friday, Oct. 1.

Jackson claimed that pretrial publicity and the fact that he wore an orange prison jumpsuit during his trial had prejudiced the jury against him.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Kathleen Barrios informed the judge in Friday’s hearing that, during the 2018 trial, Jackson actually insisted on wearing his prison jumpsuit rather than the civilian clothes that were offered to him.

Judge Christopher Dassau denied the motion for a new trial and scheduled sentencing in the case for later this year, in December.

Jackson, 61, went into a ladies’ restroom in a Baton Rouge restaurant in 2016 and stuck a mirror and cell phone under the stall to photograph a woman.

He claimed he did not notice that he had entered a women’s restroom and was using the mirror to look under the stall to confirm whether he was in a men’s or women’s restroom, police said at the time.

Prosecutors claim there were eight total victims with similar stories but only presented one victim at trial.

At the time of his 2016 arrest, Jackson was a registered sex offender with a history of video voyeurism and obscenity convictions, according to the arrest report.

