Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

No. 24 LSU soccer travels to Alabama

No. 24 LSU soccer travels to Alabama
No. 24 LSU soccer travels to Alabama(Twitter)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 24 LSU soccer 8-2-0 (1-2-0 SEC) team hits the road to take on Alabama 6-6-0 (1-2-0 SEC) on Friday, Oct. 1.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

The Tide holds the advantage in the series with 12 wins over LSU’s 9, and there have also been s6 draws.

Head coach Sian Hudson picked up the first win of her LSU career against the Crimson Tide at the 2020 SEC Tournament when LSU knocked Alabama off, 2-0. The two teams also played during the 2020 regular season and battled to a 3-3 draw.

In the 2-0 win last year at the SEC Tournament, Taylor Dobles notched the first brace of her collegiate career to give LSU the dub. The regular season match that ended in a draw saw Tinaya Alexander collect a brace, and Molly Thompson scored the equalizer late in that match.

LSU is looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Georgia 2-1 as the Bulldogs scored the game-winning goal with 45 seconds left in overtime.

The Tigers in the match against Georgia outshot the Bulldogs by a tally of 23 to 17.

Fifth-year senior Chiara Ritchie-Williams is on the cusp of breaking the LSU school record for most minutes played in a career. Ritchie-Williams will enter Friday night’s match with 7,738 career minutes played and is 44 minutes behind the school record holder, Alex Arlitt (7,782 minutes). Arlitt starred for the Tigers from 2011-15.

LSU is No. 24 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches poll. It marks the fifth straight week that LSU has been ranked.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

Denham Springs Running Back
SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Denham Springs RB Ray McKneely
Denham Springs running back Ray McKneely (5)
SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Denham Springs RB Ray McKneely
Dunham Running Back
SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Dunham RB Kalante Wilson
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warms up before the game against the Chicago...
Former LSU WR Chase named NFL Rookie of the Month for Sept.