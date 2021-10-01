No. 24 LSU soccer travels to Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 24 LSU soccer 8-2-0 (1-2-0 SEC) team hits the road to take on Alabama 6-6-0 (1-2-0 SEC) on Friday, Oct. 1.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

The Tide holds the advantage in the series with 12 wins over LSU’s 9, and there have also been s6 draws.

Head coach Sian Hudson picked up the first win of her LSU career against the Crimson Tide at the 2020 SEC Tournament when LSU knocked Alabama off, 2-0. The two teams also played during the 2020 regular season and battled to a 3-3 draw.

In the 2-0 win last year at the SEC Tournament, Taylor Dobles notched the first brace of her collegiate career to give LSU the dub. The regular season match that ended in a draw saw Tinaya Alexander collect a brace, and Molly Thompson scored the equalizer late in that match.

LSU is looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Georgia 2-1 as the Bulldogs scored the game-winning goal with 45 seconds left in overtime.

The Tigers in the match against Georgia outshot the Bulldogs by a tally of 23 to 17.

Fifth-year senior Chiara Ritchie-Williams is on the cusp of breaking the LSU school record for most minutes played in a career. Ritchie-Williams will enter Friday night’s match with 7,738 career minutes played and is 44 minutes behind the school record holder, Alex Arlitt (7,782 minutes). Arlitt starred for the Tigers from 2011-15.

LSU is No. 24 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches poll. It marks the fifth straight week that LSU has been ranked.

