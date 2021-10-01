Ask the Expert
Man trying to sell catalytic converter arrested for meth instead

A large bag of meth can be seen in the background of this image posted on Facebook Marketplace.
A large bag of meth can be seen in the background of this image posted on Facebook Marketplace.(Stone County Sheriff's Office // Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
REEDS SPRING, Mo. (Gray News) – A Missouri man was arrested after trying to sell a catalytic converter on Facebook Marketplace, but it wasn’t the item for sale that got him in trouble.

Look closely at the image used in the listing and you’ll see a large bag of meth sitting on a coffee table next to a spoon and a syringe.

Detectives seized the 48 grams of meth.
Detectives seized the 48 grams of meth.(Stone County Sheriff's Office // Facebook)

Someone alerted the sheriff’s office about the posting and detectives were able to get a warrant to search the man’s home.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said detectives seized 48 grams of meth and a handgun.

“Sorry folks, his catalytic converters are not for sale right now,” Rader said in a Facebook post. “Take note, if you are selling items on social media, make sure your drugs are not in the background!”

