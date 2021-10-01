Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Local governments in Baton Rouge area work together to fight mosquitos

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain is one of the things people in southeast Louisiana live with. And with that, comes mosquitos.

“We can’t control all of these mosquitos, we’re always going to have mosquitos as long as we have water,” Randy Vaeth, with Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control, said.

Vaeth said they work with surrounding parishes, like Ascension and West Baton Rouge, to keep the mosquito population under control.

“Our job is to protect the public from the nuisance biting mosquitos and the disease-carrying mosquitos,” Vaeth said.

But one Ascension Parish resident wishes more would be done to protect her backyard from potentially harmful chemicals.

“It’s unfortunate that that much has to be done in preparation and not everyone’s going to do that,” Bailey Simon-Sherman said.

She said she thinks more natural preventative measures can be used.

“Especially around big storms like this, if we take preventative measures ahead of hurricane season, year-round so that when we’re helping people recover from their homes they aren’t having to protect,” Sherman said.

But Vaeth said with the West Nile virus infecting one in 150 people a year, spraying and taking your own preventative measures will help prevent illness.

You can get your own yard sprayed in Ascension Parish by signing up on their website by CLICKING HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested

Latest News

The 9News Investigators have learned the Department of Children and Family Services is looking...
THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS confirms active case involving death of Nevaeh Allen
A worker is repairing a roof damaged by Hurricane Ida.
Ida puts housing market more into bind since more folks in La. trying to rebuild homes
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks out of the tunnel before the Tigers host Texas A&M...
LSU expects biggest crowd in Tiger Stadium in nearly 2 years for Auburn game
WAFB 9Sports Sportsline Friday Nite coverage of high school football in the Baton Rouge area.
WATCH LIVE: Sportsline Friday Nite Week 5