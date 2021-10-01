Local governments in Baton Rouge area work together to fight mosquitos

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain is one of the things people in southeast Louisiana live with. And with that, comes mosquitos.

“We can’t control all of these mosquitos, we’re always going to have mosquitos as long as we have water,” Randy Vaeth, with Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control, said.

Vaeth said they work with surrounding parishes, like Ascension and West Baton Rouge, to keep the mosquito population under control.

“Our job is to protect the public from the nuisance biting mosquitos and the disease-carrying mosquitos,” Vaeth said.

But one Ascension Parish resident wishes more would be done to protect her backyard from potentially harmful chemicals.

“It’s unfortunate that that much has to be done in preparation and not everyone’s going to do that,” Bailey Simon-Sherman said.

She said she thinks more natural preventative measures can be used.

“Especially around big storms like this, if we take preventative measures ahead of hurricane season, year-round so that when we’re helping people recover from their homes they aren’t having to protect,” Sherman said.

But Vaeth said with the West Nile virus infecting one in 150 people a year, spraying and taking your own preventative measures will help prevent illness.

You can get your own yard sprayed in Ascension Parish by signing up on their website by CLICKING HERE .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.