Live After 5, ceremony for Rhorer Plaza happening Oct. 1

Live After 5 fall schedule.
Live After 5 fall schedule.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Friday evening event that’s usually a staple for so many of you returns October 1. Live After 5 is back for the first time since the pandemic caused organizers to cancel it for the last year.

Organizers said the event will look like what it has looked like in the past. You can expect a wide variety of food vendors, a bar provided by Stroubes and face painting.

This season there’s also going to be “Artist Alley” featuring local artists in the lawn of town square.

Live After 5 will have a full fall schedule from October 1 till November 5.

Here’s the schedule:

  • October 1- Curley Taylor + Erica Falls
  • October 8- Shaun Ward Xperience
  • October 15- After 8
  • October 22- Phat Hat
  • October 29- Werewolf
  • November 5- The Mixed Nuts
Live After 5 fall schedule.
Live After 5 fall schedule.

As we talk about Live After 5, we also want to honor Davis Rhorer who served as Executive Director of the Downtown Development District.

He was known to be instrumental in the revitalization of Downtown Baton Rouge and died due to COVID-19.

Many of you will see that City Hall Plaza has been renamed Rhorer Plaza. That ceremony starts around 4:30 p.m. Friday as well.

