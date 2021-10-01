La. State Capitol, Governor’s Mansion shines purple for National Recovery Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Capitol and the Governor’s Mansion were illuminated in the color purple, Thursday, Sep. 30, for National Recovery Day and National Recovery Month.

National Recovery Month is an annual observance celebrated since 1989. Celebrated every September, the time is meant to spread awareness on recovery and treatment.

Monica Gill lost her son, Blair Miller, to an overdose in June 2019. She reached out to Rep. Buddy Mincey Jr. (R-Denham Springs) to see if he could shine the purple lights on the Louisiana State Capitol in recognition of the month.

“He was the type of person where you could put something in front of him, show him once, and he just got it,” said Gill, talking about her son. “That’s how he was as a kid up until the fact he started having addiction issues.”

For 15 years, Gill said her son struggled with addiction. She said the strain it placed on her family was unbearable at times but it’s the main reason why she’s speaking out in hopes of saving others that are fighting the same battle.

“He told me, ‘I’m just going, to be honest when we do the session,’ and I said, ‘OK.’ They asked him what kind of drugs he had been using and he said everything,” explained Gill.

An estimated 93,000 drug overdoses were recorded in 2020, a record number that reflected a 30% increase over the year prior, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“People don’t choose to do that. They don’t wake up and say they want to be a drug addict. It just happens,” added Gill.

She said there are not enough resources or affordable options to help people struggling with addiction and she wants to fix that. She also wants to help the families that are still suffering. By sharing her son’s story, she hopes she can save at least one life.

“Whether they’re in recovery or not, just tell them that something made me want to call you and just ask, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ so that they won’t have to feel alone in their world, because I know Blair did a lot and I know I wouldn’t want to feel like that,” said Gill.

