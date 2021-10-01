Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Ida puts housing market more into bind since more folks in La. trying to rebuild homes

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mess from Hurricane Ida seems to be a never-ending process.

“I’ve talked to a few people that are having trouble getting people coming out there just to assess the damage because it’s just everybody is calling everybody that they can,” said Erika Hilgenkamp.

Like many others, Hilgenkamp lost most of her fence and a few shingles on her roof but she said getting a contractor to come out to fix these issues was not as easy.

“I knew it was going to be a huge long wait because everybody’s fence was down. So, I just reached out to see who was available when and how much it was going to cost and kind of compare prices,” added Hilgenkamp.

She said she reached out to several contractors, some telling her it would be a long time to get materials in, that they would be pricey, or they simply could not come out because they were too busy. That’s because the housing industry has not fully recovered from the supply chain and labor shortages from the pandemic.

“The mills blame the pandemic, COVID, and they said they shut down for a while,” said Billy Ward. “We talk to some of the mills, that are really trying to run 24 hours seven days a week, to catch up on these materials.”

Ward, who owns Champion Builders, said since Hurricane Ida, more people need materials just to rebuild their homes. The only issue is finding a person to do it at a reasonable price.

“Now, you are talking about putting recovery into a crawl, not even being able to finish the outside of the house because you don’t have a window,” explained Ward.

Some contractors, like Ward, are working with the National Association of Home Builders to see if they can correct some of this supply chain but also help Louisiana with the recovery process.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested

Latest News

The 9News Investigators have learned the Department of Children and Family Services is looking...
THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS confirms active case involving death of Nevaeh Allen
File - (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Local governments in Baton Rouge area work together to fight mosquitos
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks out of the tunnel before the Tigers host Texas A&M...
LSU expects biggest crowd in Tiger Stadium in nearly 2 years for Auburn game
WAFB 9Sports Sportsline Friday Nite coverage of high school football in the Baton Rouge area.
WATCH LIVE: Sportsline Friday Nite Week 5