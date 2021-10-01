Ida puts housing market more into bind since more folks in La. trying to rebuild homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mess from Hurricane Ida seems to be a never-ending process.

“I’ve talked to a few people that are having trouble getting people coming out there just to assess the damage because it’s just everybody is calling everybody that they can,” said Erika Hilgenkamp.

Like many others, Hilgenkamp lost most of her fence and a few shingles on her roof but she said getting a contractor to come out to fix these issues was not as easy.

“I knew it was going to be a huge long wait because everybody’s fence was down. So, I just reached out to see who was available when and how much it was going to cost and kind of compare prices,” added Hilgenkamp.

She said she reached out to several contractors, some telling her it would be a long time to get materials in, that they would be pricey, or they simply could not come out because they were too busy. That’s because the housing industry has not fully recovered from the supply chain and labor shortages from the pandemic.

“The mills blame the pandemic, COVID, and they said they shut down for a while,” said Billy Ward. “We talk to some of the mills, that are really trying to run 24 hours seven days a week, to catch up on these materials.”

Ward, who owns Champion Builders, said since Hurricane Ida, more people need materials just to rebuild their homes. The only issue is finding a person to do it at a reasonable price.

“Now, you are talking about putting recovery into a crawl, not even being able to finish the outside of the house because you don’t have a window,” explained Ward.

Some contractors, like Ward, are working with the National Association of Home Builders to see if they can correct some of this supply chain but also help Louisiana with the recovery process.

