Giants at Saints by the numbers

PJ Williams returns an interception against the Patriots. (Source: Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints host the winless Giants in the Dome on Sunday at 12 p.m. You can watch the game on FOX 8.

The Black and Gold have won five of their last seven meetings against the Giants since Sean Payton was hired in 2006. In that period of time, the Saints are 3-0 against the Giants at home.

The Giants lead the all time series, 16-14.

The Saints are 8-point favorites over the Giants.

The Saints’ “home game” in Week 1 was moved to Jacksonville due to the destruction of Hurricane Ida. Even after losing a home game, New Orleans still crushed Green Bay, 38-3, and easily covered the number in the process.

The Saints are 2-1 overall, and also 2-1 against the spread. Carolina was the Saints’ only misstep so far in 2021.

The Giants are 0-3 overall and 1-2 against the spread. New York covered their only road contest this season, falling to the Washington Football Team, 30-29. The Giants were 4-point underdogs in the contest.

