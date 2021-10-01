Ask the Expert
Former Southern University ‘Dancing Dolls’ cheer for New Orleans Saints

Taylor Davis, Chauncey McCoy and Danielle Stamper
Taylor Davis, Chauncey McCoy and Danielle Stamper(New Orleans Saints)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two former members of Southern University and A&M College’s ‘Fabulous Dancing Dolls’ are taking their dance moves to new heights after being selected to join the New Orleans Saints Cheer Team.

That brings the total number of Southern alumni on the Saints’ cheer squad to three.

Danielle Stamper and Chanucey McCoy have been selected to perform with the cheer team, according to Sports Illustrated.

Stamper and McCoy will join the ranks of five season veteran with the Saints Cheer Team, Taylor Davis, who is also alumna of the HBCU.

Southern University congratulated the women in a post on social media Wednesday.

Taylor, Danielle, and Chauncey will perform in Sunday’s home opener for the Saints on Oct. 3.

To see the 2021 Saints Cheer Team roster, CLICK HERE.

