Former Plaquemine WR Dontayvion Wicks makes incredible TD catch vs. Hurricanes

MIAMI (WAFB) - Former Plaquemine Green Devil wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, now a Virginia Cavalier made a spectacular touchdown catch against the Miami Hurricanes. The touchdown catch for Wicks was his first reception of the night and went for 36 yards.

Some TDs you can't explain 😨 pic.twitter.com/vT124QfDiG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 1, 2021

Heading into the game against the Hurricanes, Wicks ranks No. 6 in the nation in receiving yards with 460, he’s tied at No. 11 in the nation in touchdown receptions with four.

Wicks, was rated as a three-star wide receiver for the class of 2019 and No. 24 overall player in Louisiana coming out Plaquemine according to 247Sports, he chose the Cavaliers over New Mexico.

He missed the 2020 season due to a season-ending injury he suffered in fall camp. In 2019 caught three passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.