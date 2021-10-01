Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

COVID-19 is killing Americans in rural areas at twice the rate of those in urban areas

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A study published in September found that the rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths in rural areas are greater than those being observed in urban areas.

The study from the Rural Policy Research Institute’s Center for Rural Health Policy also found that Americans in rural areas are dying of COVID-19 at twice the rate of Americans in urban areas.

It noted that in the beginning of the pandemic, the initial surges of virus cases were mostly concentrated in urban areas, but that surges in virus cases after that increased in both rural and urban areas of the country.

“However, it was at that time that nonmetropolitan incidence and mortality rates surpassed those in metropolitan areas. Both rates were higher in nonmetropolitan areas during the third surge until its peak in January 2021,” the study read. “Incidence and mortality rates are currently much higher in nonmetropolitan counties than those in metropolitan counties.”

As of Sept. 15, metropolitan areas were seeing a seven-day average death rate of 0.41, while rural areas has an average death rate of 0.85, according to the study. Also, the seven-day average in rural areas is 66.8 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 while in urban areas, it is around 43.3 cases per 100,000.

The study noted that COVID-19 cases and mortality rates sharply dropped after the winter of 2020 until March when there was a two to three month plateau. In July, cases begin to rapidly increase.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
Despite setback, Democrats try to save Biden’s $3.5T plan
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
N. Korea says 4th new test-firing was anti-aircraft missile
In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, people pray at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims in...
4th year since Las Vegas massacre stirs emotions, ceremonies
LSU Head Coach
Ed Orgeron - 9/30/21 (Full Interview)
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Nation’s most restrictive abortion law back in Texas court