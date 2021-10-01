A ‘community fridge’ in Baton Rouge helps fight hunger

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Community Fridge is helping to fight hunger in the Capital City, during a time when there is a need for so many people.

With this concept, the community is helping to feed the community, literally.

The outdoor food pantry was created to have an easily accessible and fully stocked fridge for those who need it.

Located at 1600 Government Street, and open 24/7, volunteers ask that you ‘take what you need and give what you can’.

