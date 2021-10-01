Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

A ‘community fridge’ in Baton Rouge helps fight hunger

A community fridge located at 1600 Government Street is helping to fight hunger in the Capital...
A community fridge located at 1600 Government Street is helping to fight hunger in the Capital Area.(brcommunityfridge/Instagram)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Community Fridge is helping to fight hunger in the Capital City, during a time when there is a need for so many people.

With this concept, the community is helping to feed the community, literally.

The outdoor food pantry was created to have an easily accessible and fully stocked fridge for those who need it.

Located at 1600 Government Street, and open 24/7, volunteers ask that you ‘take what you need and give what you can’.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested

Latest News

Live After 5 fall schedule.
Live After 5, ceremony for Rhorer Plaza happening Oct. 1
Salvation Army hosts food drive Friday, Oct. 1
Salvation Army hosts food drive Friday, Oct. 1
Live After 5 returns in October
Live After 5 returns in October
Southern University to hold voter registration drive Wednesday