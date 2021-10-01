Ask the Expert
Airline Highway at Goodwood Boulevard to be closed Oct. 1-3

Generic road closed
Generic road closed(WBRC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with East Baton Rouge City-Parish say the intersection of Airline Highway (US 61) at Goodwood Boulevard will be closed over the weekend for drainage repairs.

Crews will be closing the intersection at 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 and it will remain closed until 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

The westbound approach will be closed on Saturday and the EB approach will be closed on Sunday. Please expect significant delays and use the detour provided below.

Detour Route for traffic will be:

Eastbound: South on Airline Highway – East on Old Hammond Highway – North on Sharp Road.

Westbound: South on Sharp Road - West on Old Hammond Highway – North on Airline Highway.

