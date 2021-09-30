BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some parents of students at Woodlawn Middle School are furious after deputies arrested a student accused of bringing a gun to campus Tuesday morning, September 28.

A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies with the department’s School Drug Task Force responded to an anonymous tip around 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 and found a loaded 9mm pistol in the book bag of an 11-year-old student.

“School staff followed all protocol and the EBRSO task force team was called in immediately to assist in a search of the student and their bag. The gun was located in the student’s backpack and confiscated by sheriff’s deputies. No threats of harm were made to any other students,” officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System

WAFB spoke with a few parents who said, they first got a notification that there was a gun on campus, after receiving an alert on the 9NEWS App, hours after the incident happened.

A spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System tells WAFB, “The official message from the district was sent out around 4:20p on the date of the incident.”

Woodlawn Middle parents say 9News App alerted them about gun on campus, before school system did (WAFB)

“I got an alert on my phone from WAFB, that a student at school had a gun, and that they were arrested. And then 20 minutes later, a text message from the school was sent out to all the parents.

So, God forbid something had happened, before the school found out about it. That just terrifies me,” said Brittnie Lane, whose children attend the school.

One parent commented on WAFB’s Lester Duhe’s Facebook post.

“Thanks, Lester Duhé WAFB I received this notification before the school.”

A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System gave WAFB a statement which reads in part, “We always take these matter seriously as the safety of our students and staff are our top priority. we are pleased that our students and faculty followed protocol regarding reporting suspicious activity.”

The student was charged with carrying a firearm by a student and violating a firearm-free zone.

