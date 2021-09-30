Ask the Expert
WANTED: Police searching for man accused of aggravated battery, criminal damage to property

Troy Porter
Troy Porter(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating Troy Porter.

Porter is wanted on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and criminal damage to property.

Anyone with any information on Porter’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from the website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

Remember you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.

