SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Dunham RB Kalante Wilson

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dunham senior running back Kalante Wilson has worked hard to overcome a dislocated ankle that he suffered last season and he is certainly back up and running in 2021.

Against Parkview Baptist, Wilson carried the ball a whopping 38 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

After falling behind 14-0 early, the Tigers roared back with 28 unanswered points to win going away.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

