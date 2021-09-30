SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Denham Springs RB Ray McKneely

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A guy who wears purple and gold was the fourth straight junior running back to claim Sportsline Player of the Week.

Going into the game against Franklinton, Denham Springs running back Ray McKneely already had a good feeling about what was to come.

He rushed for 227 yards, averaging nearly eight yards per carry, and scored two touchdowns. He led the Yellow Jackets to their second win of the season in a 33-23 victory over the Demons.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.