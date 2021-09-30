Slight decrease in rain chances to end the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A likely chance for rain remains in the forecast for Thursday. A few pockets of heavy rain could lead to nuisance type flooding of low lying poorly drained areas. Any potential flooding would be on a very localized level. Afternoon highs once again remain below normal thanks to the abundant cloud coverage and passing showers.

The last few days of the week don’t appear to be as wet as the first part has been. We will still be dodging sct’d showers and t-storms for our Friday and Saturday plans. The best opportunity for rain both days will be during the middle of the afternoon. By the evening rain chances will diminish. We could see some areas of fog during the early morning hours. Afternoon temperatures will stay mild with highs reaching the mid 80°s.

A frontal boundary will approach the area during the first half of next week. This front and subsequent storm system will help enhance rain chances Sunday and Monday. The front is forecast to push through on Tuesday, but an upper-level low could stall around the region. This low pressure system will continue help aid in the development of a few showers each day Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures are only expected to see a slight decrease during this time.

The tropics remain busy with 2 named storms in the Atlantic Ocean. Thankfully neither appears headed towards land. There are no other systems expected to develop within at least the next 5 days.

