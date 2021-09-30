Port Allen police officer accused of domestic violence

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Port Allen Police Department say one of their officers was arrested earlier this week by the Addis Police Department on domestic violence charges.

Officer Ronald Monroe, Jr. was arrested just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 on “domestic-related” charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CRIME STORIES

Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks says Monroe has been placed on administrative leave without pay, pending an internal investigation.

Monroe has surrendered all of his department-issued equipment, Hicks says.

The case remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.