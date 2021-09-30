Ask the Expert
Port Allen police officer accused of domestic violence

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Port Allen Police Department say one of their officers was arrested earlier this week by the Addis Police Department on domestic violence charges.

Officer Ronald Monroe, Jr. was arrested just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 on “domestic-related” charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks says Monroe has been placed on administrative leave without pay, pending an internal investigation.

Monroe has surrendered all of his department-issued equipment, Hicks says.

The case remains under investigation.

