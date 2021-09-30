More rain today, slightly lower chances into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The pattern largely remains unchanged today with another round of showers and t-storms expected to impact the area. Much like the last couple of days, scattered showers will develop through the morning, with showers and t-storms becoming widespread into the afternoon.

And once again today, rain amounts will be manageable for most, but heavier downpours could produce localized flooding.

Model guidance has gradually been backing off of the idea of a drier weekend, with at least scattered showers and t-storms now expected to linger. Rain chances will run anywhere from 30% to 50% on Friday and Saturday, climbing to 60% or better for Sunday.

The weekend rains should be mostly focused during the afternoon, so we’re still optimistic that Live After Five and LSU Football will avoid the majority of the rains.

Scattered rains will persist into the first part of next week, but it looks as though a cool front should slip through the area by Tuesday or perhaps as late as Wednesday. With the passage of that front, slightly cooler and significantly drier weather looks to take hold for the end of the week.

In the tropics, we are still tracking Hurricane Sam as it moves over the open Atlantic. Maximum winds are 145 mph as of the 4 a.m. Thursday advisory, making it a powerful Category 4 hurricane once again. Sam continues to be a ‘fish storm’, staying over the open waters of the Atlantic and away from land areas.

Farther east, Tropical Storm Victor formed over the eastern Atlantic on Wednesday. Maximum winds are 45 mph as of the 4 a.m. Thursday advisory. Victor is forecast to briefly become a hurricane, but is also expected to stay over the open Atlantic.

Finally, a tropical disturbance located between Sam and Victor is now only given a 10% chance of development. Closer to home, the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico remain quiet this morning.

