Man arrested in connection to arson case, according to BRFD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after being accused of intentionally setting fire to a vacant house, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

A spokesman with BRFD says, Eric T. Haugabroo, set fire to a vacant home located in the 1900 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive on Sept. 26.

Officials report at around 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, BRFD investigators along with BRPD arrested Haugabrook in the 1800 block of Virginia St.

According to the fire department, authorities took Haugabrook into custody without incident where he will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for one count of simple arson.

Officials add Haugabrook is being investigated for his possible involvement in numerous other vacant house fires in the south Baton Rouge area. He also has been arrested in the past for similar crimes.

Prior Arrest for Arson:

12/07/1999- Simple and Aggravated Arson

05/21/2009- Simple and Aggravated Arson

