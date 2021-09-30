Ask the Expert
Livonia Police searching for suspect accused of stealing hundreds from local Laundromat(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livonia Police are searching for a man accused of stealing several hundred dollars from a Washateria in Livonia.

Chief of Police Landon Landry says it happened at around 11:30 p.m. on September 24.

Landry says the man was driving a dark-colored car when he arrived and entered the laundromat.

Police say the man, ‘forcefully broke into several coin-operated devices and stole several hundred dollars from those machines along with other coin-operated devices in Livonia.’

Anyone with information that could identify this subject, is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at 225-718-3780.

