Livonia Police searching for suspect accused of stealing hundreds from local Laundromat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livonia Police are searching for a man accused of stealing several hundred dollars from a Washateria in Livonia.

Chief of Police Landon Landry says it happened at around 11:30 p.m. on September 24.

Landry says the man was driving a dark-colored car when he arrived and entered the laundromat.

Police say the man, ‘forcefully broke into several coin-operated devices and stole several hundred dollars from those machines along with other coin-operated devices in Livonia.’

Anyone with information that could identify this subject, is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at 225-718-3780.

