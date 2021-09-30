Ask the Expert
Former LSU WR Chase named NFL Rookie of the Month for Sept.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warms up before the game against the Chicago...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WAFB) - The No. 5 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Ja’Marr Chase has been named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month for September. The former Tiger burst onto the scene in Week One with 5 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

RELATED: Ja’Marr Chase continues to impress just 3 games into NFL career

Through three weeks, the former Tiger leads all rookies in receiving yards with 220 and touchdowns with four, that also ties him for second in the NFL.

The 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner is one of nine rookies ever to record at least one touchdown catch of their first three career games. He’s also one of three players in NFL history to catch a touchdowns of at least 25 yards in each of his first career games.

RELATED: Former LSU Tiger Ja’Marr Chase shines in NFL debut

Chase, became the youngest player and first 21-year-old in NFL history to have four touchdown catches in his first three games of the season. Hall of Famer Randy Moss was previously the youngest player.

