Equipment failures at South Waste Water Treatment Plant caused plant to shutdown

The following information comes from the office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome:

September 29, 2021 —This afternoon, City-Parish became aware of several severe equipment, facility, and process failures at our South Wastewater Treatment Plant near Gardere Lane, which caused the plant to temporarily shut down for about two hours and resulted in street-level flooding in the immediate surrounding area, including some nearby neighborhoods. Our Department of Environmental Services and plant management teams immediately responded to get the plant back online, begin clean-up activities, and assess the area for any related damages. As of 5 p.m. this afternoon, the plant is back online and all processes are operating as they should.

We take issues like this extremely seriously. Our engineers are in the process of conducting a robust investigation into what caused these failures and will take any and all steps to ensure any such issues do not happen again. Our DES clean-up crews are working to clean up the area, and our environmental inspection teams will be on the ground in the coming days to continue assessing damages. If you live in this area and your home was flooded or damaged by this incident, please contact 311 and report an inside residential back-up or sewer overflow. Residents can contact 311 by phone, online at 311.brla.gov or through the Red Stick 311 mobile app. Our crews are on standby to respond as quickly as possible.

